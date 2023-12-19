James Ralph Birdwell, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday December 16, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Birdwell was born April 9, 1940, to Roy and Ophia Birdwell in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Church. He was a retired Construction supervisor and a veteran of the United States Army. He was proud to have served his country in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He worked at EM Pierce Construction and later ML James Construction where he retired in 2005. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved sitting outdoors with his family telling stories of younger years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ophia Birdwell and one grandson, Justin McCrary.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-five years, Mary Sue Birdwell; one four-legged daughter, Trixie; daughter, Valynda Birdwell; daughter and son-in-law, Valarie and Stephen Cross; two brothers, Larry Birdwell and his wife, Virginia, Terry Birdwell and his wife, Mary; two grandchildren, Dakota McCrary and Maranda Cigainero; three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild due any day and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. Doug Rhodes and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

