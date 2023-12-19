Franklin Delano “Frank” Gilliam, age 82, of Ashdown, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, December 16, 2023, in a VA Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mr. Gilliam was born July 15, 1941, in Miller County, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

He was a retired firefighter with the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department after twenty-five years of service to his community. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Frank was a member of the Gilliam Deer Camp in Rosston, Arkansas. He was hard-working, enjoyed listening to Country Music and telling stories, but the most important part of his life was spending time with his family and creating memories. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Inge Gilliam; his parents, Francis and Mabel Gilliam; two grandsons, Shaun Barlow and Brandon Willie; and one sister, Wanda Venable.

He is survived by three daughters, Cindy Jackson of Rosston, Arkansas; Connie and Andy Barlow of Genoa, Arkansas; Lisa and Scott Hutchison of Broken, Bow, Oklahoma; two sons, Michael Gilliam of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Marcus and Sharon Gilliam of Texarkana, Arkansas; 17 grandchildren, Timmy, Jessie, Jennifer, Ashley, Shannon, Alyssa, Chelsey, Michael, Vincent (Bubba), Hannah, Rebekah, Reece, Rylee, Marc, Tyler, Kate, Meredith, and 22 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Frank’s life will be on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Walter Burnett officiating. Burial will be at a later time in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 to 4:00 P. M.

