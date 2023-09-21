Sponsor

David Ray Harmon, age 52, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, at a Little Rock Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 22, 1971, in Houston, Texas to Harlon E. Harmon and Rosie Mitchell.

Mr. David Harmon spent his days working at Rainbow Challenge Center. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, watching movies, camping, eating and making phone calls to family and friends. If you ever gave him your phone number, he could always remember it regardless of how long ago it had been. David is described by his family as fun, loving, and was always joking around. He was a genius when it came to numbers and could remember everyone’s birthday. He was a wonderful and loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlon Harmon and Rosie Mitchell; grandparents, Judson Harmon and Eunice Harmon; and nephew, Patrick Parker.

Left to cherish David’s memories are his siblings and their spouses, Missy and Donnie Green, Eddie and Cindy Harmon, Jeff and Genie Harmon, Ann Burton, Ray and Mattie Harmon; numerous nieces and nephews, and a number of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in the chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Visitation will be held an hour before the service on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM in the chapel.

Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Garden Under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

