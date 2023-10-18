Brandon Rice

Sponsor

Brandon Scott Rice, age 33, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at his home.

Brandon was born on July 11, 1990 in Millington, TN. . He loved football & guitars. Brandon loved playing with his son, Axel Rice most of all. He was loved by many, his mother, Jacqueline Larey of Texarkana; his father and stepmother, Barry & Trish Rice of Virginia; his sister, Rachel Rice of Texarkana; and his nanny & papaw, June & Jackie Larey of Texarkana.

Those who know the Larey family and Brandon knew the special bond he had with his Nanny. He hung the moon for her and she for him. Brandon also loved and was loved by Joelene Williams, a special friend from Marblehead MA. He has many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will miss him as well. He was a beloved son, father, grandson and brother.

The family will receive visitors at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

