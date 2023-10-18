Sponsor

Terry Lee Moore, Sr., age 76 of Maud, Texas passed away Sunday, October 15, 2023 in a local Hospice facility. Mr. Moore was born October 19, 1946 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Francis and Pauline Moore. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Redwater, in Sales and is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Phyllis Moore and a brother, James Moore.

He is survived by two sons and daughters in law, Terry Moore, Jr. and Amanda, Nic Moore and Cathy, grandchildren, Hayden Moore, Kirby Moore, Haley Moore, Koleson Spradling, great grandchildren, Rylee Moore, Blaine Moore, Madelynn Moore and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas with Bro. Todd Reed officiating. Interment is under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no visitation.

