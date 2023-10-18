Carrol Lee Posey

Sponsor

Carrol Lee (CL) Posey, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023

He was born on August 3, 1931, to Lee and Verta Posey in Crossett, Arkansas. Carrol retired from Nekoosa Papers in Ashdown, Arkansas after working 43 years in the paper mill industry. He loved to work on home improvements projects around their home and keeping the yard immaculate. He and his wife, Marjorie would take trips in their RV seeing new places but were always happy to get home. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and “Da” to his grandchildren. Family was always important to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Verta Posey; and his sister, Jackie Adams.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marjorie Moorer Posey; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Mike Hendricks of Texarkana; son, Mike Posey of Miami, FL; sister, Rita Smith of West Monroe, LA; sisters-in-law, Marie Strebeck of Crossett, AR, and Nancy Pritchard of El Dorado, AR: grandchildren, Lee (Erin) Hendricks, Liz (Jaret) Everett, Shelby Posey, Sophie Posey; great-grandchildren, Katheryne Hendricks, Austin Hendricks, Farrah Everett, Cash Garcia; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

