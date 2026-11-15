December 29, 2008 – November 10, 2026

Brayden Ryan McKelvy, age 17, passed away tragically on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. He was born on December 29, 2008, in Berryville, Arkansas.

Brayden was in his senior year of high school, with so much of his life still ahead of him. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. These were more than hobbies; they were part of who he was. Brayden was deeply loved, and his life was far too short. He leaves behind family and countless loved ones whose lives will never be the same. We do not understand this loss, nor do we expect ever to understand it fully. Our grief is deep, and our hope is real. That hope is not found in answers we do not have, but in Jesus Christ, who died and rose again. We entrust Brayden to God and ask for the grace to love one another well as we walk through this grief together.

Brayden is survived by his father and stepmother, Jeremy and Kayla McKelvy; his grandfather, Ronald McKelvy; his grandmother, Marilyn Gleason; his mother, Kelly King; his maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Kathy King; his siblings, Tyler King, Aaron Sheffield, and Rylie King; his uncle, Scott King; his great-aunt and great-uncle, Judy and James Phelps; and extended family including Christopher Phelps, Greg Phelps and his wife, Madison, Austin Phelps, Katy Herron and her husband Greg Herron, and Kevin McKelvy and his wife, Page.

Arrangements for a service to remember and honor Brayden’s life are pending. Details will be shared when they become available

Courtesy of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes.

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