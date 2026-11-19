Wayne Black, age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in a local hospice facility.

August 11, 1940 – November 17, 2026

Wayne Black, age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in a local hospice facility.

Wayne was born on August 11, 1940, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was the retired owner of Wayne’s Truck Service in Texarkana, where he specialized in Mack Trucks. Wayne was a faithful and devoted charter member of Faith Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities throughout the years, including as a deacon, church treasurer, a former Sunday School teacher. He consistently went above and beyond in caring for and maintaining the church’s vehicles, ensuring they were properly parked, well-maintained, and always ready for use. He demonstrated a servant’s heart and dedication by willingly providing transportation for church members and others, safely getting them to their destinations while showing dependability, responsibility, and a commitment to serving wherever needed. Wayne was a genuine and authentic man who believed in honesty, integrity, and keeping his word. His word was his bond. Though his family was not very large, Wayne had a special way of making people feel like they belonged. If you were his friend, you were considered family.

Wayne was also deeply committed to serving his community. He helped establish the Trinity Volunteer Fire Department and proudly served as its Fire Chief. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Everett and Violet Black; his sister, Annette Porter; and one grandson, Daniel Wayne Shipley.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Mary Black of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Steve Shipley of Ozark, Arkansas; one granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Karla and Peter Blahut of Atkins, Arkansas; two great-grandchildren, Emily Blahut and Joey Blahut; and a host of friends and other relatives.

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Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P. M. on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Faith Baptist Church, with Rev. Gary Glover officiating. Burial will be at Harmony Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Friday, November 20th from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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