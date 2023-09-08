Sponsor

Pamela Kay Mudd, age 71, of Wake Village, Texas, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in a local hospice center.

Mrs. Mudd was born June 20, 1952 in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and member of the Trinity Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Elliott of Woodriver, Illinois; her mother, Latrella Elliott of Wake Village, Texas; her sister, Wanda Redmond of Fredericksburg, Virginia and by her brother, Alan Elliott of Bedias, Texas.

She is survived by husband of 42 years, Joseph Mudd of Wake Village, Texas, one son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Laura Mudd of London, England; one daughter and son-in-law, Schaley and Cody Allen of Las Vegas, Nevada; two sisters and one brother-in-law Belva and Edward Carter of Castroville, Texas and Gloria Trammell of Wake Village, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melody Elliott of Wake Village, Texas; grandchildren, Nathan and Lea Mudd of London, England and Niall Allen of Las Vegas, Nevada; nieces and nephews, Joey and Ken Carter, John and David Trammell, Stephanie Elliott, Heath Elliott, Heather Thorshov, Mark and Jason Redmond and Ronnie Gilchrist.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 11, 2023 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

