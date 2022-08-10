Brickney (Brick) LaShell Williams

Advertisement

Ms. Brickney L. Williams, 30, of Texarkana, Texas transitioned from this earthly life at Wadley

Regional Medical Center August 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born February 4,

1992 in Dallas Texas to Mr. Rickie Williams and Mrs. Beverly James Ellis.



She united with Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in 2005 at an early age. She lived in Dallas

until moving to Texarkana Texas in her teenaged years.



Brickney was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Mr. Gary Cheatom and Mr. Williams. A

grandmother, Ms. Billie Ruth Berry. A great-grandfather Mr. Johnny Johnson and great-

grandmother, Ms. Mattie Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her memory and love, her mother, Mrs. Beverly (Charles) Ellis of Texarkana,

Texas, her father, Mr. Rickie Williams of Wichita Falls, Texas. Her grandmother, Ms. Opal

Cheatham of Bradley, Arkansas. Two God-children, Janiya Weekley of Dallas, Texas and David

Matthews of Texarkana, Arkansas. Two sisters Victoria Trammel of Dallas Texas and Earlisha

Trammell of Bradley, Arkansas. Two bonus sisters, Sharon Traylor of Dallas, Texas and Ty’Andrea

(Smurf) Matthews of Texarkana. Seven brother, Patrick (Tatiana) James of Texarkana, Arkansas,

Nickholas Williams of Sherman, Texas, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Williams of Japan, Jordan Williams

and Braelyn Williams, Rickie Williams, Jr., Isiah Williams all of Wichita Falls, Texas and a host of

aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives as well as her boyfriend Reginald

Peoples.

Funeral Service will be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 415 East First Street; Stamps,

Arkansas 71860, Friday August 12, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. under the direction of the Hamilton-Davis

Funeral Home Staff where Pastor James Harris will serve as Officiant and Eulogist. There will not

be a public viewing or visitation.

Service will be viewable on the Hamilton-Davis website –

https://www.hamiltondavisfuneralhome.com or on the Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Facebook

page.

Because of the rise in COVID cases and CDC guidelines, all who intend to attend the funeral service

will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines and protocols.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED DURING THE FUNERAL SERVICE. YOUR COOPERATION

AND CONSIDERATION WOULD BE GREATLY APPRECIATED.

