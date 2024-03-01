Sponsor

CáMauri Juval Conley was born on February 12, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas to mother Lark Teágan Smith and father Christopher Conley.

On February 18, 2024, our heavenly father called Cámauri back into his Heavenly Arms to be with him alongside his Pop Pops, who use to call him “Super Baby.”

CáMauri attended Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church under the Leadership of Dr. Steve A. Jackson, where he was loved and adored by so many.

CáMauri was such a sweet and loving baby that never met anyone that didn’t fall in love with him, just his smile alone would warm your heart.

CáMauri leaves to cherish his memories parents Lark Teágan Smith and Christopher Conley; sisters MaéLani Smith and Cenari Conley; brother Casmerian Conley; grandparents LaShaffron Johnson (granddaddy) and April Johnson (Mimi), Donald Conley (Papa) and Deborah Conley (Gigi); great- grandparents Dorthey Marshall and Murtis Johnson; favorite aunties Gwen, Shanda, Lourdes and Cece; favorite uncles Tony, Wallace and Loyal; special bonus parents Dyran Gulley and Angie Gulley; along with a host of aunties, uncles, and cousins.

CáMauri Juval Conley, we love you so much and until we see your sweet face again you will forever be in our hearts.