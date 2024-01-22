Sponsor

Timothy “Tim” Whitehead, 65, passed away on January 17, 2024 in Texarkana, Texas surrounded by family.

Mr. Whitehead was born on September 24, 1958, in Frederick, Oklahoma to Edna and Lloyd Whitehead.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved to visit the Oklahoma Mountains. He spent many hours attending his grandkids’ functions and watching them play ball. Most importantly, he loved his family dearly and he will be deeply missed by them all.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister in law, Curtis Whitehead and wife Gladys.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Edna Whitehead; two daughters, Kim Stewart and husband Rikki, and Mandy Rankin and husband Frankey; one son, Ryan Whitehead and wife Lacey; grandchildren, Kelsey and Kaley Stewart, Cole Rankin and wife Hannah, Hope Rankin, Taylor and Riggs Whitehead; one great-grandson, Waylon Rankin; one brother, Doug Whitehead and wife Glenda; two sisters, Carolyn Hamilton and Vickie Hamilton; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A special thanks to Heritage Hospice and the nurses that cared for him.

Family will receive friends at 500 East 9th St, Hooks, Texas.