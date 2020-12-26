Dr. James H. Foster

Advertisement

Dr. James Holden Foster, retired Lt. Colonel, was born August 4, 1934 in Runge, Texas to Robert E. Lee Foster and Lois Rushing Foster. Went to be with the Lord December 23, 2020 in his home.

Dr. Foster moved to Wake Village, Texas in 1946. He attended Texas High School and graduated in 1952. James then attended Texarkana College and graduated with an Associate’s in Arts in 1953. From there on to East Texas State Teacher’s College in Commerce where he received his Bachelor of Science in 1955. James then went to University of Texas Dental School in Houston, Texas and graduated in July 1959. He was drafted by the United States Army and served from 1962-1994 where he retired as a Lt. Colonel. Dr. Foster practiced General Dentistry in Texarkana, Texas at Oaklawn Dental Clinic from 1962 until he retired in 2012.

James is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lulynn Lawshe Foster; one son, Breck D. Bruner and wife Kerry G. Bruner of Texarkana, Texas; three daughters, Jamie C. Myers and husband, Joe Myers of Palestine, Texas, Julie F. Albert of Texarkana, Texas, and Bethany H. Samuels and husband, Kevin M. Samuels of Wake Village, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will he held January 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

