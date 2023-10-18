Sponsor

Carol Nell Redding Woodson, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Sunday, October 15, 2023, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Carol was born December 19, 1939, in Decatur, Alabama. She was a devoted wife, mother, and MeMe. She is preceded in death by her parents, Evans and Desda Redding; two sisters, Ima Stewart and Dean Allen; and two brothers, Virgil Redding and Bobby Redding.

She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-four years, Tommy Woodson. Carol and Tommy were married in Augusta, Georgia, and from there traveled the world before settling in Conway, Arkansas to raise their family and build their business. They later relocated to Texarkana where they have made their home for the last three decades.

Carol was a beloved Mother and MeMe to her family who will miss her greatly: three children, Julie Wilcox, Lisa Ellett, and Jeffrey (Ahniang) Woodson; eight grandchildren, Gabe (Haley) Wilcox, Annie (Garrett) Mikel, Ericka (Chad) Hawkins, Chase Ellett, Izzy Woodson, NuNu Woodson, TomTom Woodson, and Mang Ku Woodson; six great-grandchildren, Woody and Junie Wilcox, Leo and Lucy Mikel, and Ace and Addison Hawkins; bonus grandchildren, Beau and Shannon Wilcox, and their children, Graham and Hayes; dear friend and caregiver, Maggie Hughes; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her family’s memories of Carol are joyful and without end. She was a woman of impeccable taste and style, and she never failed to notice and compliment those around her on a new outfit or haircut. She was a wonderful and generous host whose beds were always made perfectly, and who was legendary for several specialties in the kitchen: the world’s best grilled cheese, made on demand any time of day for her grandchildren; homemade fudge and butterscotch that brightened the holidays every year; and perhaps most of all the perfect red velvet cake, which was the envy of anyone lucky enough to taste it and whose secrets she eagerly passed on to her grandchildren. She loved to cheer on the Atlanta Braves and the Arkansas Razorbacks. She loved babies, giving presents, chocolate desserts, spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and beautiful things. Her love for her family shone through in every moment – no matter the activity or occasion, when you were with her she never failed to make you feel special.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, October 20, 2023, at Sweet Home Cemetery in Prescott, Arkansas. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the CARTI Foundation or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

