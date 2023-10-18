Sponsor

Robert Edward Sellers, Jr., age 55, of Simms, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at a local hospital. He was born on September 11, 1968, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church – Simms, Texas.

Mr. Sellers is preceded in death by his mother, Kayoko (Kubo) Sellers.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Robert and Kathy Sellers; two sons, Dillon Sellers and his wife, Shana, Cole Sellers and Miranda Hicks; one daughter, Ashton Sellers; grandchildren, Amara Sellers, Marlee Taylor, Kylan Taylor; mother of his children, Shannon Sellers; two uncles, John Paul Sellers, David Sellers; one aunt, Ann Williams and her husband, Larry; cousins, Ronda Grant, Katelyn Adams, Madison McMillan; best friends, Brian Ross, Jeff Sellers; and a number of other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church – Simms, Texas with Bro. Brant Allen officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston.

