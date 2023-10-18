Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Gary Melton,78, of Texarkana passed away October 16, 2023. He was born in Paris, Texas to Truitt and Rosa Lee Melton on September 21, 1945.

He is preceded by his parents, a daughter Becky Melton, a brother Ricky Melton, and two sisters Pat Simpson and Shirley Parker.

Survived by his wife Elizabeth Melton of Texarkana, daughter Melody Melton of Texarkana, Arkansas, granddaughter Brooke Melton and great grandson on the way, Xander; sister Barbara Brooks and husband Billy of Powderly, Texas; special friend Kody Scott; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM, October 21, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, Blvd with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

