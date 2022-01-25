Advertisement

Tana Beth Smith, age 57, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on January 22, 2022, in Flower Mound, Texas, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Smith was born on June 2, 1964, in Texarkana, Texas to her parents Donald and Kathryn White, and was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She spent thirty-seven years in the car industry, retiring from Coleman Motors. Tana loved the Lord, her country, and her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Keith White.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of thirty-eight years, Edward Smith; two daughters, Brooke Watkins and husband Bobby, Morgan Smith; one brother, DeWayne White and wife Frankie; and two grandchildren Grayson Watkins and Emery Watkins; along with numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with Bro. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family would like to give special thanks to Michael and Heather Coleman.

