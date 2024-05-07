Sponsor

Charles Aldine “Chuck” Morgan, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at a local hospital. He was born March 14, 1950, in Evansville, Indiana, to Alec and Berniece Morgan.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beth Morgan, and children, Jeff and Lindsay Morgan, Jason and Carey Morgan, and Brad and Libby White, along with his eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Mike and Debbie Morgan, Doug and Tammie Morgan, and Lloyd and Rebecca Mercer, along with multiple nieces and nephews.

Chuck was a graduate of Baylor University and Baylor Law School. He practiced law in Texarkana for 51 years, originally joining the firm of Smith, Stroud, McClerkin, Dunn and Nutter after Law School.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Texarkana, Arkansas, since childhood where he enjoyed teaching his Sunday School class and preaching when called upon. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many hobbies including photography, fishing, golfing, and computer technology, but his greatest love was his workshop.

Following cremation, there will be a Memorial Service for all friends and family on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church (6th & Pecan Street, Texarkana, Arkansas). The family would also like to welcome everyone to a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made