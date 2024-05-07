Sponsor

Patricia Ann “Pat” Drabble, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in a Carrollton, Texas hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Drabble was born on August 24, 1942, in Roscoe, Texas, and lived most of her life in Texarkana. She was a retired businesswoman, owner, and operator of many small businesses throughout Texarkana. She was a faithful member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, where she taught 4th grade Sunday School. Pat was a talented artist and enjoyed playing tennis, fishing, gardening, and sewing. She looked forward to attending her grandchildren’s baseball, football, basketball games, dance recitals, and special events. Pat was an excellent cook, and Christmas and Thanksgiving were special times to laugh and share with family. She never wanted to miss a trip to a new destination with her family. The only states Pat didn’t get to visit in her lifetime were North Dakota, South Dakota, and Hawaii. However, the most important part of her life was creating memories with her family and being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her words of encouragement and wisdom brought comfort to the lives of so many. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Drabble of fifty-two years.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Willie and Terrie Drabble of Mt. Vernon, Texas; Danny and Sally Drabble of Genoa, Arkansas; and David Drabble of Euless, Texas; six grandchildren, Billy Drabble and his wife, Arica; Justin Drabble, Bradley Drabble, and special friend, Bethany Brown, Hanna Drabble, Samantha Durham and her husband, Corey, Dillon Drabble and his wife Madie seven great-grandchildren, Juddson Drabble, Anderson Drabble, William Drabble, George Drabble, Porter Laine Drabble, Drake Durham and Drew Durham a special nephew, Rick Kiser and his wife Joan, special great niece and great nephew, Katie and Jeff Kiser and a host of friends and other relatives. The family would like to thank Mike Medina for the love and care he gave to Mrs. Pat during her illness.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Chapel, with Rev. Donnie Edwards officiating. The burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.