Sponsor

James “JR” Robert Wooten, age 20, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, May 4, 2024.

James was born September 25, 2003, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a 2022 graduate of Liberty Eylau High School, was employed with Tribal Builds, and was a member of the Undecided Car Club.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Steven Wooten and Bryan Wooten, and by his grandfather, Glenn Wooten.

He is survived by his parents, Scott and Jeanne Wooten of Texarkana, Texas; grandparents, Rusty and Kathy Giles of Texarkana, Arkansas and Mary Wooten of St. Louis, Missouri; two brothers, Dawson Wooten, and Wesley Wooten; three sisters, Aleesha Wooten, Susan Wooten and Christy Wooten.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Beau Maddox officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 -7:30 P.M.