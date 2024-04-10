Sponsor

Charles Marion Knight, age 70, of Hooks, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 5:20 P.M. surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 14, 1953, in Texarkana, Texas to Joyce and Carrel Knight Sr.

Mr. Knight spent his working days as a sales associate at Lowe’s where he retired. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family, on the farm, and playing with his dog Max. He was a faithful member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joyce and Carrel Knight Sr.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 12 years Donna Knight, daughters Jacklyn Morgan and husband Tyler, Lydia Barnhart and husband David, Brandy Campbell and husband Wade; brother Carrel Knight Jr. and wife Paula; grandchildren Hadley Morgan, Titus Campbell, and Makinley Campbell; nephews Kasey Knight and wife Sandra, Kelly Knight and wife Jennifer; great nephews Grayson Knight, Parker Knight, Hayden Knight, and Logan Knight; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks, Texas with Brother Kyle Peters officiating. The visitation will be an hour prior to service at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the church.