Maurice Wayne Holliday, age 95, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024, in a local hospital.

Mr. Holliday was born on February 27, 1929, in Chicago, IL. He retired as a purchasing agent for FCI and was a member of the Texarkana First Church of the Nazarene.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Wanda Holliday and his second wife Mary Lou Holliday; one son, Mickey Holliday; one stepdaughter, Karen Griggs; one son-in-law, Larry Womack and grandson, Jared Womack.

He is survived by one daughter, Janie Womack of Texarkana, TX; one step-daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Carter Mason of Texarkana, Texas; one step-son-in-law, Arthur Griggs of Atlanta, Texas; grandchildren, Laurie Daffern and husband Troy, Patrick Womack, Scott Holliday and wife Brooke, Jennifer Ekrut and husband David, Carl Mason and wife Becky, Angela Gentz and husband Tom, Emily Jordan and husband Lance, Mitchell Griggs, April Treat, and Neil Mason; numerous great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Heyduck officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00-2:00 prior to the service.