Charlotte S Dempsey

Sponsor

Charlotte Shannon Dempsey, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, September 3, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Dempsey was born on January 21, 1952, in Greenwood, Mississippi. She was a retired textile worker for Greenville Mills in Greenville, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dempsey, and three brothers, Earl Shannon, Bobby Shannon, and Wayne Shannon.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Belynda Dempsey of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Makayla Dempsey and Bethany Mattson; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

