James (Andy) Flood

James Andrew “Andy” Flood, age 57, of Maud, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023. He was born on August 24, 1966, in Daingerfield, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis Grinage, Grandparents Louis and Leona Grinage, James Horton, B.A., and Thelma Woodall.

Left to cherish is memories are his wife Cheryl, two sons and daughters-in-law Garret and Erica Flood and Hunter and Hailie Flood; grandchildren Landon, Kinleigh, Lawson, Gunner, Jagger, and Walker; his father and stepmother Dwight and Saundra Grinage, brothers Adam Grinage husband Jason, Keith Grinage and wife Naomi, sisters Mindy Gennings husband Brian, Marcy Bloomfield, and husband Bert, and numerous of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to charity of your choice.

