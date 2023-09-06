Ernest Wilber Hoover, Jr. December 12, 1937 – September 3, 2023

Sponsor

Ernest Wilber Hoover, Jr., age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, September 3, 2023, in a local nursing home.

Mr. Hoover was born on December 12, 1937, in Findlay, Ohio. He was a retired machinist and Christian. In his earlier years, he enjoyed riding his four-wheel on trails and country back roads. Ernest was also a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paralee Hoover, his stepson, Bill Davis, and his three brothers, Marshall Hoover, Clifford Hoover, and Herbert Hoover, and two sisters, Louis Powell and Shirley Richie.

He is survived by two step-daughters and step-sons-in-law, Vonda and Troy Ward of Texarkana, Arkansas; Ronda and Jim Biller of Wisconsin; two step-sons, Tom Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Ed Daivs of Mount Shasta, California; numerous, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

