Cherie Thomas Bobb of Frisco, Texas went home to the Lord on November 22, 2026, after a brave battle with recent liver complications. The family will hold a visitation on Saturday, November 28th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral...

December 17, 1967 – November 22, 2026

Cherie Thomas Bobb of Frisco, Texas went home to the Lord on November 22, 2026, after a brave battle with recent liver complications. The family will hold a visitation on Saturday, November 28th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, AR and the funeral on Sunday, November 29th at 2:00 pm. A burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Lewisville, AR. The family is also planning a celebration of life for mid-January in Frisco, Tx with additional details to follow.

Cherie was born on December 17, 1967, to Vivian and Jerry Thomas and spent her childhood in Lewisville, Arkansas. Cherie enjoyed dance and cheerleading and competed in numerous pageants growing up. She graduated Valedictorian of her high school class, and received the distinguished Arkansas Governor Scholarship. Cherie also earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing at the University of Arkansas as an Honors graduate. She was also a proud member of the Phi Mu Sorority and volunteer of the Diamond Doll cheer team. Cherie worked for several years in retail as a buyer for Dillards, County Seat and Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Cherie married the love of her life, Randy Bobb, in 1997. They later raised two wonderful sons, Alex and Austin in Frisco, Tx. Cherie loved being a “boy” mom and quickly learned alot about all the sports that the boys played football, basketball, baseball, track, and lacrosse. She was always their biggest fan and cheerleader. The family also spent time together on family trips to the beach and cheering on the Arkansas Razorbacks at many Football and Baseball games. She dearly loved being a mom, wife and big sister and was passionate about shopping, and gardening.

Cherie is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Marlar and husband John Coleman, her father Jerry Thomas, stepfather Sonny Marlar, stepbrother in-law Jason McConnell, father-in-law Carroll Bobb and wife Marie Bobb, and mother-in-law Mary Strouse

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

She is survived by husband Randy, sons Alex and Austin, sisters Tiffani Poole (PJ), Chrystal Broll (Jeff), and Robyn Martinez (Jorge), brother in-laws Gary Bobb (Beth) and Andy Bobb, stepmother Linda Thomas, stepfather in law Garry Strouse, nephews Brandon, Logan (Missy), Wyatt, Caleb (Maggie), Brayden, Beckham, and nieces Alex, Eliana, and Emma Lynn and her great nephew Ryker, along with numerous friends and family whose hearts she had touched.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link Print