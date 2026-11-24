George Michael "Mike" Smith was born on November 23, 1956, in Texarkana, Texas, a community he proudly called home throughout his life. He passed away in his sleep on Saturday, November 21, 2026, two days short of his 70th birthday.

November 23, 1956 – November 21, 2026

George Michael “Mike” Smith was born on November 23, 1956, in Texarkana, Texas, a community he proudly called home throughout his life. He passed away in his sleep on Saturday, November 21, 2026, two days short of his 70th birthday.

Nobody called him George. He was Mike, and most folks in town seemed to know him.

Mike and his brothers, Carl and Dennis, all went to Texas High School. Mike played receiver on the football team and ran track, where he made his name in the pole vault. Pole vaulting takes sprinting full speed down the runway, planting the pole, and trusting it to throw you skyward. That was the mindset he carried for much of his life: full speed ahead, unafraid to take calculated risks, and eager to embrace all that life had to offer.

He was a born entrepreneur and businessman. He owned Michael Smith Jewelers and later American Wireless, which got into cell phones and satellite TV early, long before everyone carried a phone everywhere they went. Mike was great at sales because he genuinely liked people. He loved meeting new people and had a natural ability to connect with others. Running errands around town with him usually took longer than it should, because everywhere you went, he ran into somebody he knew.

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Mike always dressed for the occasion, and he had the style to pull it off. Though he always called Texarkana home, he was well-traveled and cultured. His jewelry business took him to major jewelry markets across the country, his love of the outdoors took him on countless hunting and fishing trips, and when his boys moved away to pursue school and career opportunities, he made a point to visit them wherever they landed.

At heart, he was an outdoorsman, happiest in a deer stand, duck blind, or with a line in the water. His boys grew up at DeGray Lake and Lake Greeson, on boats, jet skis, and ATVs, with Mike making sure the fun never slowed down. In his younger years he played a lot of golf. He made sure all three of his boys got lessons and access to every course in town, and he spent plenty of afternoons out there with them.

And the man could cook. His gumbo was famous, and his holiday meals were legendary. When his boys were growing up, especially at his house in Dogwood, his place was a popular spot. His sons and their friends piled in to eat amazing food, shoot pool, watch football, or just sit around sharing stories by the wood-burning fireplace.

None of that is what Mike was best at, though. He was best at being a dad. His three sons, Nate, Marcus, and Blake, were his whole world. All three worked for him at one time or another. All three graduated from Pleasant Grove High School and the University of Arkansas. All three grew into good, honest, hardworking men with successful careers and families of their own.

In the days since his passing, the many calls and messages his boys have received have echoed a common sentiment: Mike talked about his sons often and was incredibly proud of the men they had become. His boys were equally proud to call him their dad and will forever cherish the memories they shared with him. He will be dearly missed.

Mike is survived by his sons, Nathan Smith (Shannon), Marcus Smith, and Blake Smith (Jennifer); his grandchildren, Axel, Brody, Lily, and Tripp; his beloved partner, Kay Hill; and his brothers, Carl and Dennis Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Barbara Smith.

Memorial service details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, honor Mike’s memory by cooking a meal for loved ones, sharing stories with friends, performing a random act of kindness, or simply taking the time to enjoy life and the people around you.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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