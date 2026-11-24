TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man accused of constantly showing up at an ex-girlfriend’s residence, even after she moved multiple times, has been charged with stalking in Bowie County.

Bryan Stephen Boone, 57, was arrested Nov. 10 after hiding beneath a trailer in the 2500 block of Bender Road in Texarkana, Texas, when police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday. The woman reportedly told police Boone was intoxicated, as he often was when he showed up uninvited to wherever she was living, and was shouting.

Advertisement

She told the responding officers that she feared for her life and worried that she might have to someday shoot Boone to defend herself. The couple had dated in 2024 but had split up. Since then, the woman moved multiple times in hopes that Boone would not be able to find her.

At first police could not locate Boone at the trailer park on Nov. 10, but shortly after they left, they received a call that he was back, the affidavit said. When officers came back the second time, they found Boone hiding under a trailer and took him into custody for trespassing and for a probation warrant.

“It was clear to me that he was highly intoxicated,” the affidavit said.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Boone is currently serving a 12-month term of misdemeanor probation for trespassing, court records show.

On the way to jail, Boone allegedly laughed about hiding from police beneath the trailer. Boone allegedly told them he had gone there to get money from his former girlfriend, that he would be out of jail “in a few days,” and would return to the woman’s residence.

Boone has been in custody since his arrest with bail set at $50,000.

Police noted that beginning in February 2025, Boone had been arrested nearly a dozen times for trespassing involving his former girlfriend. When she lived with a family member in the 1100 block of Ann St. in Texarkana, Texas, Boone was arrested twice for trespassing in February 2025, and in early April that year, the woman reported that Boone had stolen her puppy.

Later in April 2025, Boone was arrested for trespassing at the Ann St. residence. He was arrested at that residence for trespassing again in July, September and October 2025, records show. Officers noted that there were calls for service to the woman’s home on other dates in 2025 but that Boone was not arrested because he could not be located by the time officers arrived.

In September this year, Boone was again arrested for trespassing at the Ann St. home. Then the woman moved to the Bender St. address. Five days before his most recent arrest there, Boone was arrested at the Bender St. residence for public intoxication, the affidavit said.

Bowie County court records show that Boone has had dozens of past misdemeanor arrests and convictions for offenses including driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, resisting arrest, family violence assault, and trespassing.

If convicted of felony stalking, Boone faces two to ten years in prison. He is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

His case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link Print