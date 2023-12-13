Sponsor

Wanda Mae Sheridan, age 91 of New Boston, Texas passed away in her home on December 11, 2023. She was born to Ernie and Opal Green in Foreman, Arkansas on December 3, 1932. She had 2 siblings, one brother Harold D. Green of Ashdown and sister Francis Ann Braley of Simms, Texas. She graduated from Foreman High School in 1950. She was the Homecoming Sweetheart. She married Joe Sheridan of DeKalb, Texas in 1974, whom loved her and her kids and grandchildren dearly.

She worked at King & Green Furniture, Parker & Howell, Ackers Pharmacy and Eckerds Drug Store. She served at the church, First Baptist for many years, “the Cookie Lady” for VBS. She was a Godly Mother and had 3 lucky children, Michael Don Doss, Beverly Strickland and Charles “Chuck” Simmons, Jr.

She is survived by children, Beverly Ann Strickland of New Boston, Texas, Charles and Gloria Simmons, Jr. of Waco, Texas. Grandchildren, Greg Doss and Dana Ivey, Gary Joe Strickland and Brandy Strickland, Chelsey Simmons, Misty Hamilton and Sofia Simmons. Great grandchildren, Brayden Doss, Molly Dyess, Genesis Stair, Hunter and Tanner Strickland, Blaine Austin and Aiden Nesbitt, Ethan and Aubrey Eastman, Autumn, Kinsley and Noah Hamilton, Bridger and Keely Ivey, Great Great grandchildren, Wesslyn Dyess and Della Beth Doss.

She is predeceased by her sister, Ann Braley, Husband Joe. L. Sheridan, son, Mike Doss, son in law, Gary Gene Strickland and grandson, “Trey” Charles B. Simmons, III and two great granddaughters, Asiah Hamilton and Wrenley Dyess.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the First Baptist Church, New Boston with Dr. Ken Cox, Bro. Anthony Tropp, Dr. Patrick Hunter and Bro. Rick Rothwell officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

