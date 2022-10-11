Advertisement

Ruth (Ruthie) Hubbard of Texarkana, Texas departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022 in a local nursing home after battling M.S. and A.L.S. She was born in Texarkana, AR to Joe and Helen Thomas. She is preceded in death by her daughter Hillary Henthorne, the love of her life Rusty Hubbard, her parents, her sister Jean Thomas, a brother Lionel Thomas, and longtime friend Kirk Fowler.

She is survived by her daughter Heather Jordan and husband Josh, grandchildren Jackson Jordan and Addison Jordan all of Greenwood, AR, her brother Bill Thomas and wife Kay of Bentonville, AR, and several nieces and nephews.

To say the least, Ruthie made life interesting and was certainly one of a kind. She was a happy, fun, loveable person with a kind heart and a great wit. She was known for saying or doing hysterically funny things that most cannot imagine. Ruthie was a Christian raised as a Methodist, a cheerleader and graduate of Arkansas High, a member of the Junior League of Texarkana, and worked many years at Texarkana National Bank. She loved her family, friends, movies, music, and her cats. Some of her fondest memories were traveling as a child all over the country with her parents, her years spent with Rusty and her children, and later, trips with her daughters to California and Florida. Over the last several years she enjoyed spending weekends at Lake Cypress Springs with friends. She was so proud of and loved her daughters and adored her son-in-law and grandkids. Friends of Ruthie’s daughters that were like family to her were Gena Francis, and Kathryn and Josh Kurtz. Some of her best friend’s children – Holly Coker, Taylor Cramer and Aubree Cramer were also like family to her. They all held a special place in her heart.

Ruthie made lifelong friends with grade school classmates Patty McDonald, Susan Murphy, Kim Baker, Terry Robbins, and several others that were fortunate enough to be part of Ruthie’s life all the way through to the end. At 8, Ruthie became friends with the Murphy family forever. She was loved and will be deeply missed by all those mentioned, as well as her Bunco sisters, the Lake Crew, and many other wonderful friends and family members that had the pleasure to have her in their life.

A special thanks to all those that helped Ruthie in her struggles over the past 2 years, especially the nurses and aids at Windsor Cottage, Reunion Plaza, and Hospice of Texarkana.

A short memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, TX 75503, or the charity of your choice.

