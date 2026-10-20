Christina “Chris” Weber Bunch, of Jonesboro, AR, formerly of Texarkana, TX, passed away at her home in Jonesboro, AR, on October 19, 2026, after a lengthy illness.

SEPTEMBER 22, 1946 – OCTOBER 19, 2026

Christina “Chris” Weber Bunch, of Jonesboro, AR, formerly of Texarkana, TX, passed away at her home in Jonesboro, AR, on October 19, 2026, after a lengthy illness.

Chris was born September 22, 1946, in Batesville, AR, to Charles and Mary Weber. She graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1964, Ouachita Baptist University in 1968, and later went on to complete a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Arkansas State University.

Chris spent her entire career in public school education, first for two years as a sixth-grade music teacher, followed by 41 years as a kindergarten teacher in both Texas and Arkansas. The bulk of her time in the classroom was spent in the Texarkana, TX Independent School District, where she was recognized as Teacher of the Year for the entire district. After retiring from TISD in 2002, she continued her service to the public school system for 4 years at Kilpatrick Elementary in Texarkana, AR, and served an additional 5 years at University Heights Elementary in Jonesboro, AR. She fully retired in May of 2011.

An accomplished pianist and gifted soprano, she used her gifts to serve in the music ministry of First Baptist Church, Texarkana, for over 25 years. One of her greatest joys was singing in the Celebration Ladies Ensemble with some of her closest friends for over 20 years.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

A breast cancer survivor of over a decade, she was preceded in death by her father, Charles Weber, in 1984; her step-father, Ely Moores, in 1990; her brother, William Edgar “Eddie” Weber, in 1999; and her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Bunch, in 2008.

Chris leaves behind a large family to which she was entirely devoted, including her 101-year-old mother, Mary Moores of Texarkana; her husband of 58 years, Johnny Bunch of Jonesboro; one brother, Richard Weber (Judy Coleman) of Texarkana; two sons, John Bunch (Jennifer) of Texarkana and Todd Bunch of Jonesboro. She cherished her time with her five grandchildren: Abby Bunch of Texarkana, and Benjamin, Luke, Lilly, and Madeline Bunch, all of Little Rock. Additionally, she will be missed by an extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation in Jonesboro will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 4:00-6:00 pm at Emerson Funeral Home.

A second visitation will take place in Texarkana on Friday, October 23, 2026, from 12:30-2:00 pm at Northwood Presbyterian Church, with a graveside service immediately following in the cemetery adjacent to the church, with Rev. Don Howren officiating. Services in Texarkana are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita Street, Box 3754, Arkadelphia, AR 71998, or at www.obu.edu/give.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link