Melton Dale Carper Jr., affectionately known as Dale, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of November 26, 2026, at the age of 57.

September 2, 1969 – November 26, 2026

Melton Dale Carper Jr., affectionately known as Dale, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of November 26, 2026, at the age of 57.

Dale was a man who was full of life, with a caring heart, a great sense of humor, and a love for the people around him. He had a way of bringing laughter and joy wherever he went, and his presence made every gathering a little brighter. He cherished spending time with his family and friends, especially during holidays, family get-togethers, and any opportunity to make memories with the people he loved.

Dale had a passion for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and everything camo. Whether he was enjoying a day outside, out dancing, or simply spending time with family and friends, Dale knew how to enjoy life. His caring nature, funny personality, and love for those closest to him made him a truly special person.

Dale was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Mickey Carper (Melton Dale Carper Sr.) and Ruby Carper.

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He leaves behind his loving siblings, Shirley Lomax (sister) and Lawrence Lomax (brother in-law), and Bobby Carper “B.J” (brother) and Ida Bland (sister in-law). He will also be deeply missed by his nephews, Demarcus, Alyx, Jacob, and Jodale; his nieces, Autumn and Amelia; his great-nieces, Milan and Calliope; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends.

Dale’s life was filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable memories. He will be remembered for his caring heart, his humor, his love for the outdoors, and the joy he brought to everyone fortunate enough to know him. Though his passing leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of those who loved him, the memories he created and the love he shared will live on forever.

There will be no traditional funeral service. Instead, family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate Dale’s life, share stories, and honor the wonderful man he was at 3:00 pm, Saturday, December 5, 2026 at Dale’s home. 198 MC 43 Fouke, Arkansas 71837.

Dale will be forever loved, deeply missed, and never forgotten. His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure, and his love will remain with us always.

Rest easy, Dale. Until we meet again.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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