Randy Sams Outreach Shelter expected about 400 people at its Thanksgiving Day lunch and says it needs more coats, gloves and money after a record year.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Randy Sams Outreach Shelter expected to feed about 400 people at its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch Thursday, and the shelter says the cold weather clothing Texarkana donated for the day is already mostly gone.

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Executive Director Jennifer Lacefield said more people have come through the doors this year than in the past. The meal ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the shelter, 402 Oak St., and was paid for with food and money given by the community.

The shelter also handed out coats, gloves and other winter clothing that residents dropped off ahead of the holiday. Lacefield said that supply has been “greatly depleted.”

“We’re glad for that, because we wanted to be able to meet the needs,” Lacefield said. “But we really need more stock of those items” for new clients who arrive in the coming weeks and for people who stop by from outside the shelter needing something warm.

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What the shelter needs now

Cold weather clothing: jackets and coats, gloves, scarves, and hats or other headwear. Lacefield asked residents to check their closets, or to pick up items at a store such as Walmart or Goodwill.

jackets and coats, gloves, scarves, and hats or other headwear. Lacefield asked residents to check their closets, or to pick up items at a store such as Walmart or Goodwill. Money: Lacefield said the shelter always needs monetary donations, and this year more than most.

How to drop it off

Clothing: Bring it to the shelter at 402 Oak St., Texarkana, Texas. Lacefield said donations are accepted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bring it to the shelter at 402 Oak St., Texarkana, Texas. Lacefield said donations are accepted 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Money: Give online at randysams.org, or mail a check to Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, 803 Spruce St., Texarkana, TX 75501.

Give online at randysams.org, or mail a check to Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, 803 Spruce St., Texarkana, TX 75501. Questions: Call the shelter at 903-792-7024 or message it on its Facebook page.

A record year at the shelter

The need is not limited to the holiday. “We’ve had more people staying with us in 2026 than we’ve ever had any other year,” Lacefield said.

That has pushed up the cost of running the shelter, she said, including utilities, supplies, food, and replacing cots and bedding.

“Our expenses have been extra high this year,” Lacefield said. “So we do continue to need monetary donations.”

The shelter is also raising money with a pickleball tournament Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Southwest Center in Texarkana, Texas. Registration is $25 per player. To sign up, email [email protected].

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