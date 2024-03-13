Sponsor

Virgil “Lefty” Sinn, age 88, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 11, 2024, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Sinn was born on August 16, 1935, in Bessemer, Alabama, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. Virgil was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a Christian and a retired contractor. He framed the majority of homes in the Texarkana and the surrounding area. He was the first to arrive at Davis Lumber Company to purchase supplies just about every morning. Even beating the owner to the store. He was a friend you could always count on to help or lend a hand. He was a hard-working individual, but his family was his first priority and love. His carpenter friends gave Virgil the nickname “Lefty” because he was the only left-handed framer in Texarkana then. That name carried on throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his wife of over forty years and his parents, Vernon and Clara Sinn.

He is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law, Danita and Ray Abernathy of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Leslie Holynd; his two grandchildren, Lindsey Young and son Sawyer, and Graham Duffey and son Gage; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.