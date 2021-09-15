Clara Rhea

Advertisement

Clara Mae Rhea, age 83, of Hooks, Texas, died Monday, September 13, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Rhea was born October 30, 1937, in Dekalb, Texas to Ed and Pauline Smith Forsyth. She was retired from Humco.

Mrs. Rhea was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, James Rhea and Jessie Ross; and one daughter, Diann Rhea Bruner.

Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Edward and Mary Forsyth, Terry and Betty Cox, Velma Crabtree, Eddie and Connie Forsyth; and one special friend, Kathleen Adams, along with many nieces, nephews and lots of friends and many wonderful neighbors.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Roy Ford officiating.

There is no set visitation, however for those wishing to pay their respects, the body will lie in state from 10:00 AM- 8:00 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Home Health and Rehab and Hospice of Texarkana for the excellent care given to Clara. Memorial donations in her name may be made to either agency.

