Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Claytor “Clay” Nunn, Jr., 76, of Nash, Texas passed away on August 26, 2023.

Mr. Nunn was born on December 1, 1946, in Texarkana, AR to Iva and Claytor Nunn Sr.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he served in the Vietnam war. He was also a member of Nash First Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and helped with the food pantry. Most of all though, he loved his family and was an incredible grandpa who will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one son Claytor Nunn III, one brother Harlon Nunn, and one grandchild Kayley Krebs.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Nunn; three daughters, Donna Jean Nunn of California, Teri Halliburton and husband Blaine of Benton, AR., and Krystal Krebs of Grandview, TX.; four sons, Clay Nunn III of Texarkana, AR., Mark Nunn of Arizona, Warren Nunn of California, and Shawn Nunn of California; nine grandchildren, Hayley Krebs, Zachary Krebs, Gregory Krebs, Tori Halliburton, Sara Honomichl, Megan Honomichl, Patrista Nunn, Azer Nunn, and Satara Nunn; one sister Patricia Humphries; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on August 31, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 10:00- 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Nash First Baptist Church in Nash, Texas.

