Leonard Lynch

Sponsor

Leonard Ronnie Lynch, age 78, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at his home.

Leonard was born on September 23, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Alfred and Tinnie Lynch. He graduated from Hooks High School in 1962. He was a member of Hooks First Baptist Church. He was a retired electrician from IBEW in Dallas, Texas after more than 40 years. He worked in Alaska and many other states. He loved his job and met many wonderful friends over the years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing all over East Texas and working in his yard.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim Lynch; and his former wife, Donna of 48 years.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Laura Lynch of 11 months; his daughter, Sherri Hilton and husband, Ronnie; stepdaughter, Lisa Gauthier and her husband, Joey of Longview, Texas and Whitney and Morgan, Brandi Vajdos and husband, Nathan of Houston, Texas and Jackson and Emily; as well as his close companion, Mack; and a host of wonderful friends. He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, 1923 at First Baptist Church, Hooks, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital or to First Baptist Church, Hooks, Texas.

