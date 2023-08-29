Sponsor

Wendell James Fink was born on December 16, 1981, in Texarkana, Texas.

He passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at his home from heart failure.

Wendell was a Baptized Christian and a good and simple man. He believed in being honest and loyal. He loved history and he could tell us facts that we didn’t know even existed. He loved to fish, camp at Albert Pike, and enjoy the outdoors with his family. He loved riding his Harley and college football.

He worked at Cooper Tire for 10 years, but after an injury he was not physically able to do the things he loved in the outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Fink, his stepfather Dave Austin, and his grandparents Mary and Wendell Fink, Papaw and Mamaw Shope, and his uncles Curtiss Shope and Bobbie Maddox.

His loving survivors include his wife Ashley Fink and his two righteous sons, A.J. and Jaxen Fink of Texarkana, AR.; Mother Sharon Austin and Shane Sorenson of Texarkana, AR.; uncles Randy Shope of Horatio, AR. And James Shope of Texas; father and mother-in-law Rick and Melinda Munn of Texarkana, AR.; as well as numerous aunts, cousins, and friends.

Serving as his pallbearers are Bubba Shope, Kyle Shope, Kane Shope, Josh Callahan, James Matthews, and Kenneth Droesbeke; as well as honorary pallbearer, Trenton Robison.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 6:00- 8:00 P.M.

He loved his family and would be with us if he was able.

We will see Wendell again.

Love endures forever.

