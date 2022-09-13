Advertisement

Connie Jean Carter, age 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Carter was born July 29, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

She was a retired beautician and attended Genoa Central Church of Christ. Connie was a caring and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. She often gave advice and encouragement to her family and friends. She also enjoyed working in her flower beds. The most important part of her life was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Inez Carter Welch, her parents, Thomas and Mary Scott, six brothers, and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, James Carter of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard Thomas Carter and his wife Brenda; Trace and Cassey Carter of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, J. B. and Karen Scott of Texarkana, Texas; seven grandchildren, Dalton Walker, Connor Walker, Kayce Tuberville, Will Carter, Colt Cater, Allissa Quinn and Calyn Parker and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A. M. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Memorial Gardens with Diane Ply officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.

