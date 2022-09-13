Jane Elizabeth Bookout

Advertisement

On Tuesday, September 7, 2022, Jane Harbor Bookout, of New Boston, TX joined other Heavenly angels after peacefully passing away in her sleep.

Jane was born in Texarkana, Tx on February 20, 1949, to parents James Henry and Oma Daniel Harbor. She was a 1967 graduate of New Boston High School and attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches. After returning home to New Boston, Jane worked in the banking industry for over forty years. Her endearing wit and charm led to many lasting friendships with co-workers and customers alike.

Over the years Jane enjoyed playing the piano at church, participating in community events, and raising her two daughters. In 1996 she became a grandmother to the first of five grandchildren who lovingly refer to her as “Nanny” or “Grandma Barbie”. (If you knew Jane, you know she always had her hair teased and her makeup perfectly applied – just like Barbie!).

Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was one of Jane’s favorite things to do in addition to “going riding” with her husband Roger and their fur baby, Bear.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, James and Oma Harbor of New Boston, TX and grandson, Karter Hollingsworth. She is survived by her husband, Roger Bookout of New Boston, daughter and son-in-law, Casey and Bryan Sanders, daughter Courtney Taylor, and grandchildren, Zoey Hurd, Carley Taylor, and Christian Landa of Texarkana, TX and Payton and Avery Sanders of Plano, TX, sister, Julia Harbor and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Karen Harbor of Plano, TX.

Visitation will be at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston on Friday, September 9 from 6- 8pm with services on Saturday, September 10 at 2pm at Bates-Rolf.

