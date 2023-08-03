Sponsor

Karen Denise Hernandez, age 62, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Hernandez was born on December 26, 1961, in Blue Springs, Missouri. She was a retired registered nurse and was formerly employed with Willis Knighton Medical Center in Bossier City, Louisiana and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Karen loved to read, crochet, and watch her favorite TV show Law and Order. She also found pleasure in listening to the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner and going to concerts with her daughter, Tamara. They traveled to different places to see artists, like the Chicks and the Nickel Creek. Her favorite artist was Elvis Presley, though she never got to see him in concert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Roxie Coker.

She is survived by one daughter, Tamara Coker of Fouke, Arkansas; two sisters, Cheryl Liston of Texarkana, Arkansas; Michelle Williford of Haughton, Louisiana; two nieces, Sancha Pendergraft and Cassandra Ellis, two great nieces, Gracie Pendergraft and Roxy Ellis and one great nephew, Garrett Pendergraft; five special friends, Mildred and Fense Harris of Douglassville, Texas; Mike and Cynthia and Cecillia Gilbert and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held later time at Antioch Baptist Church.

