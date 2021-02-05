Advertisement

Thelma Griffith went to her eternal home with our Heavenly Father. She was a wonderful lady who was kind, thoughtful and caring. She had a servant’s heart and enjoyed doing for others. She was loved by many and loved everyone. She loved to spend time with her family, play the piano and write poems. Her Heavenly Father, church and family were the most important things to her.

She is preceded in death by her husband Travis “Scooter” Griffith, Her parents Roy and Audra Tibbit, brothers Vernon Tibbit and Robert Tibbit, sisters Dorothy Walker and Helen Walker. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jimmy DeMoss Jr, grandson Travis Kramer DeMoss, one sister, Norma Barnes and several nieces and nephews.

We will miss this gracious and loving woman and rejoice in the knowledge that we will see her again. Thank you to everyone who has kept us in their prayers during this time.

His Lord said unto him “well done, thou good and faithful servant …enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. Matt 25:21.

Graveside service will be Saturday, Feb 6 at 11:00 a.m., Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

