Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Mr. John David Long, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2022.

Dave was born March 23, 1945, at Russell Springs, Kentucky and had been a long-time resident of Texarkana. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, was retired from the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, and had worked many years for the U. S. Marshall Service. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and the Seabees. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Ann Long.

Advertisement

Dave was a dedicated police officer, he loved serving Texarkana and was always quick to smile and be a friend. His home on Long Mountain was the place he loved and being at home gave him great joy.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Turner Long of Texarkana, Arkansas, one son, Randy Long of Palm Springs, California, a sister, Judy Thrasher of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and two brothers-in-law, Steve and Becky Turner of Flower Mound, Texas, and Jerald Turner of Texarkana, Texas.

A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 A. M. Tuesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Michael Mauldin and Rev. Wes Dean officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 PM until 8 PM Monday.

Memorials may be made to: Shiloh Baptist Church, 9143 Highway 82, Texarkana, AR 71854, or to: St. Jude Children’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

