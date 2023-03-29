Advertisement

Helen Cullom, age 88, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Helen was born on June 26, 1934 in Genoa, Arkansas to John Wesley Long and Laura Alice Long.

Helen loved life and loved being outdoors surrounded by nature. She very much enjoyed gardening, good food, and listening to the Gaither’s Gospel music. In her spare time, she loved looking into the genealogy of her family, and enjoyed knowing how she was related to others. She loved her nursing career as an LVN and taking care of others even into her later years. But most of all, she enjoyed being with her family and spending as much time as she could with them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Cullom, Jr.; her daughter, Cynthia Villegas; her son, John Cullom, Sr.

Survivors include her son, Jimmy Michael Roberts and his wife, Kathryn; her daughter, Sandra Kaye Oliver; her grandchildren, Amanda Dawn Jones and husband, Ty, John Oliver, Jr. and wife, Heather, Robert Oliver, John Mark Cullom, Jr., Robert Lee Tucker, Johnnie Green, Rachel Green; one special great-grandchild, Kenzie Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

