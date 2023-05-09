David Pachura

Advertisement

David Joseph Pachura, age 58, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, May 5, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mr. Pachura was born July 1, 1964, in Muncie, Indiana to Dennis and Dolores (Kowalczyk) Pachura. David was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp where he was a field wireman. He was a certified mover and packer with United Van Lines and attended First Assembly of God with his family. David was a proud Marine through and through and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Pachura and one sister, Denise Smith.

Survivors include his wife Cyndi Pachura of Texarkana; two sons, Joshua Pachura and Caleb Pachura both of Texarkana; his parents, Dennis and Rose Pachura of Sun Lakes, Arizona; his mother-in-law, Madeline Clinton of Texarkana; two sisters, Janet Lakey of Hurst, Texas and Julie Wilson of Arizona; one brother-in-law, James Clinton, Sr. of Texarkana; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Merchant officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

