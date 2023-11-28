Sponsor

Misty Michelle Johnston-Roberts, age 45 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023. She was born on December 10, 1977, in Houston, Texas, to Michael Johnston and Regina Cudd.

Mrs. Johnston spent her working days as a homemaker, teacher, and extraordinary mother and wife. In her free time, she enjoyed swimming in Cold Springs, crafting unique creations, cooking, and loving people. She was a faithful member of Northside Church. Her family described her as the most generous person they knew. She loved to laugh and have grand adventures. If things ever got serious, there would be no one else as a better friend in the trenches. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Johnston, and Regina Cudd; and Uncle Charlie Cudd.

Mrs. Johnston leaves to cherish her precious memories Husband Nathan Roberts; Daughter Addison Blue Roberts; Son Oliver Roberts; Sister Sarah Houghtaling and spouse Frank Lopez and family, Sister Shelbee Warren and spouse Paul Perez and family, sister Rebecca Cudd; Father-in-law Jack Roberts and wife Brenda; Sister-in-law Melissa Langehennig and husband Joe and family, Uncle David Cudd and wife Lisa, Uncle Billy Cudd; and many more relatives and friend.

The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas with Reverend Jep Cobb Officiating. The family will accept friends an hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

