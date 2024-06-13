Sponsor

Diane Stinson passed quietly in her sleep on June 8, 2024, after an extended battle with heart disease.

She was born in Portland Oregon on November 22, 1943, as Diane Syring, she joined in marriage on June 21, 1963, to Bruce Stinson. Together they settled in Southern California and raised 2 children, Yvonne and Michael to adulthood. Upon retirement, Bruce and Diane relocated to Texarkana Texas and she resumed her hobby of embroidery artwork and her toll painting woodwork along with attending the local car club gatherings and events with Bruce.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents Milo and Edna Syring, and her son Michael. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Bruce from Texarkana, her daughter Yvonne Giannelli from Chino Ca. and her granddaughter Melanie Stinson from Orange Ca.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel at Texarkana Funeral Home, at 3515 Texas Blvd. Texarkana, TX 75504.