Sponsor

Dolores Darleen Johnson, age 95 of New Boston, Texas passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023 at her residence. Mrs. Johnson was born February 11, 1928 in Ashdown Arkansas to Carl and Ruth Withem. She was a Homemaker, of Methodist Faith and member of Order of Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her husband, James C. Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Shirley G. Spry of Mt. Vernon, Texas, Jimmy D and Karen Johnson of Atlanta, Texas, Tressa Hobbs of New Boston, Texas, Karlene and Johnny Edwards of DeKalb, Texas, Michael Johnson of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Sherine Stroud, Shannan Wharton, James C. Johnson, Dusty Hobbs, Morgan Holder, Jessica Brown and Zachary Jones, 13 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Ken Guthrie officiating. Interment will be in Arden Cemetery, Arden, Arkansas under the direction of Bates-Rolf. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M., Sunday before services.