Sponsor

Gwenn Malone 73 of Texarkana, Tx passed away on December 15, 2023. She was born on August 30, 1950, in Texarkana, Tx to James and Martha Malone.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother Lyndle Malone.

She was a graduate from Liberty-Eylau High School. She continued her studies at SAU and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Gwenn began her nursing career at St. Lukes Hospital in Houston, Tx and retired from St. Michaels Hospital after 40 plus years as a Labor & Delivery nurse. She spent many dedicated years as a Red Cross volunteer where she received an award for volunteer of the year.

Survivors include one brother, Bo Malone and wife Nancy of Texarkana, AR. One nephew Shane Malone and wife Stephanie; two great nieces Adalee and Audrey of Texarkana, TX; beloved fur baby Blackie; along with a host of cousins and other family members.

She will be remembered for her compassionate and caring spirit, as well as her devotion and love for her family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday December 20, 2023, from 12-1:30 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 Wednesday December 20,2023 at Rondo Cemetery with Father Dave Halt of St. James Episcopal Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

