Sandra Sutherland

Sandra Gail (Huskey) Sutherland was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, September 4, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She fought courageously and left this world in the comfort of her own bed with her daughter, Shelia, and her precious caregivers, Nancy, Karen, Kimmy, and Whitney surrounding her with love.

Sandra was born on November 17, 1936, in Lake Charles, LA to Horace and Marie Huskey. She began her life in Louisiana and settled later in life in Texarkana, TX after spending seven memorable years in Germany. Sandra was an amazing cook and loved taking care of the household and her three wonderful children. She loved gardening and passing vegetables over the fence to her neighbors and bringing them to share with her church family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Sutherland; Her Daughter, Sheri (Sutherland) Sanders; Her Parents, Horace and Marie Huskey; and Her Brother, Don Huskey.

Sandra is survived by Her Daughter, Sheila Sutherland Schneider, and Husband Andrew; Son, Mark Sutherland and wife Cheryl; Brother, Hilton Jonas Burnes; 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.

Sheila would like to thank everyone for their Prayers, Love, and Support during this difficult time and would like to invite everyone to visitation from 9:00-10:00 am Friday, September 8 at Texarkana Funeral Home, located at 3515 Texas Boulevard in Texarkana, TX. The funeral service will follow immediately after visitation at 10:00 a.m. in the same location and Graveside afterward at Sweet Home Cemetery in Prescott, AR.

